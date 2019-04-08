Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Russell M. Nelson, center, greets the twice-annual conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Salt Lake City. | Associated Press photo by Rick Bowmer, St. George News

ST. GEORGE— In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, April 6-7.

ST. GEORGE — A man was flown to Dixie Regional Medical Center in critical condition after being crushed by a vehicle he was working on in Littlefield, Arizona, Saturday afternoon.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — At 94, the president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has proved a far more vigorous and transformative figure than scholars expected when he took office a year ago, pushing through a flurry of surprising changes on such matters as LGBTQ members and the name of the faith.

ST. GEORGE — St. George received a creative new look over the weekend as 37 new sculptures were installed around the city — the largest installation the annual Art Around the Corner has ever accomplished.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A high-ranking leader with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints urged members Saturday during a church conference to root their families in the teachings of Christ to prepare their children for a world with “rampant immorality and addictive pornography.”

SALT LAKE CITY — The president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans to build eight new temples during the church’s annual conference Sunday afternoon.

