National Weather Service issues high wind watch with gusts over 50 mph

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE— The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch affecting large portions of Southern Utah.

The high wind watch will be in effect starting around noon Tuesday and last until late that night.

The National Weather Service is anticipating southwest winds between 25 and 40 mph with gusts exceeding 50 mph.

Washington, Iron, Beaver, Kane and Garfield counties are all expected to be impacted, with the winds ushering in a brief storm that will bring a chance of showers in Washington County and snow in Iron County.

Impacts

Strong winds may blow down trees, limbs and power lines, making scattered power outages a possibility. Strong crosswinds may make travel difficult, especially for high-profile and lightweight vehicles traveling west through the area.

Dangerous boating conditions are expected on Lake Powell.

Email: mshoup@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @MikaylaShoup