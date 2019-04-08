Police: Thieves ram truck through fence at Hurricane auto shop, take off in stolen Jeep

The scene of an alleged vehicle theft at Casey’s Auto Repair and Towing in Hurricane, Utah April 8, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Casey’s Auto Repair and Towing, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — One person is in custody and another is at large after a vehicle was allegedly stolen Monday from an auto repair shop in Hurricane.

Just before 8 a.m., Hurricane City Police received report of a stolen white Jeep Cherokee at Casey’s Auto Repair and Towing on 800 North.

Sometime after 4:30 a.m., two people stole the Jeep after unsuccessfully attempting to steal a different vehicle, Hurricane Police officer Ken Thompson said.

“From what I understand, the truck that they were trying to take and ram through the gate got hung up on the gate,” Thompson explained, “That’s why they weren’t able to take it.”

A representative from the auto shop shared photos of the alleged crime scene with St. George News, in which the rammed gate and other property damage can be observed.

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies found the Jeep later in the day near Smith Mesa, which is located about 30 miles northeast of Hurricane along the western border of Zion National Park.

After investigating the incident, police narrowed in on one suspect, who is currently in custody for questioning at the Police Department as of Monday evening. The identity of the suspect has not yet been released by police.

Thompson said the suspect’s accomplice in the theft is still outstanding as of Monday evening.

“Haven’t located the other suspect yet, still following leads,” he said.

Thompson said the suspect in custody will be charged in connection with the vehicle theft. The exact violations have yet to be determined.

Hurricane City Police are asking anyone who may have observed anything suspicious near Casey’s Auto Repair and Towing early Monday morning to call the department at 435-635-9663 or 435-627- 4999.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews