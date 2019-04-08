‘Havoc at BRIO Car Show’ to benefit nonprofit that donates police dogs

Havoc K9 volunteers at a car show in Washington City, Utah, April 14, 2018 | File photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A car show being held in Washington City this Saturday will help raise funds for a nonprofit organization that breeds, raises and trains K-9 officers for police departments throughout Utah.

Organized by Darren Nuttall of Desert Sports Management, the “Havoc at BRIO Car Show” will be held in the Brio community at 23o W. Brio Clubhouse Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In addition to the car show, attractions include music by JC Hackett, vendors, concessions, a beer garden and a barbecue featuring award-winning pork and other favorites from D.U.B.’s BBQ. D.U.B.’s is offering a free meal for the first 200 drivers to enter their vehicle in the show.

Proceeds from this year’s car show, which is being presented by Brio, Cole West Home and Desert Sports Management, will benefit Havoc K9, a nonprofit that breeds, trains and donates the furry crime fighters to agencies throughout the state and across the U.S.

Founded in 2011, Havoc K9 has donated more than 17 fully trained and certified working K-9 officers to local and federal law enforcement agencies, fire departments and search and rescue teams.

The organization donated the internet sensation “Tank” to the Washington City Police Department in 2016 after the dog’s picture went viral in June 2015 — the photo has been “liked” on Facebook more than 1.3 million times.

Havoc K9 has a volunteer board consisting of nine individuals and an additional 16 volunteers who help raise, train and test the animals.

Event details

What: Havoc at BRIO Car Show.

When: Saturday, April 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Brio community, 23o West Brio Clubhouse Drive, Washington City.

Cost: The public is invited to this free event. For those entering cars, registration is $30 for the first vehicle and $15 for each additional vehicle.

