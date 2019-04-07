Registration open for the 17th annual Mesquite Amateur golf tournament

A scene from the 2018 Mesquite Amateur golf tournament, Mesquite, Nev. | Photo courtesy of Mesquite Gaming, St. George News

MESQUITE — During the last week of May, Mesquite Gaming – owner of the Casablanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel – hosts the 17th annual Mesquite Amateur, the second-largest handicapped amateur golf tournament in the nation.

From May 27 through May 31, the 54-hole, net stroke play tournament allows competitors to play three rounds of tournament golf on some of Mesquite’s scenic and award-winning courses, according to a press release from Mesquite Gaming. All six courses provide distinct, challenging styles of desert, arroyo, vista and canyon play.

This year’s field will consist of five divisions with participants competing against players with a similar handicap, calculated using their 12-month low handicap index.

Finalist rankings will be determined by comparing the three-day cumulative score and the top four participants from each flight will compete in the 18-hole championship round at the CasaBlanca Golf Club on May 31.

“The Mesquite Amateur is always a fun event that offers amateur golfers competitive setting to play in, while providing them the opportunity to reconnect with other players and enjoy non-golfing events like Cigars Under the Stars,” Christian Adderson, tournament director for Mesquite Gaming, said in the press release.

“Last year we saw more than 620 golfers from around the nation participate in the tournament and we’re excited to see the field grow this year.”

Golf courses featured in this year’s tournament are the CasaBlanca Golf Club, Palms Golf Club, Falcon Ridge Golf Club, Canyons at Oasis Golf Club, Conestoga Golf Club and the tournament’s newest addition to the tournament’s rotation, Coral Canyon Golf Club.

The tournament brings in hundreds of players from across the country and has a positive impact on the entire Mesquite community, according to the press release. Each year the tournament brings the community together with the help of more than 60 local volunteers.

Every player who registers will receive a $100 credit to spend at the Mobile Pro Shop; three rounds of golf at three different courses, including a cart and range balls; admission to all four dinner parties; nightly raffle prizes featuring products from Taylor Made, Adidas, Callaway Golf, Southern Wine & Spirits and the city of Mesquite; plus the chance to play in the championship round.

Registration is now open here.

