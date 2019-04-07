Church announces plans for 8 new temples, including 1 in Utah

In this Sept. 14, 2016, file photo, the Salt Lake Temple, is shown in Salt Lake City, Utah. A nationwide survey of midterm voters found that about two-thirds of Mormon voters nationwide favored Republicans in the midterm elections, but approval for President Donald Trump lags behind. | Associated Press photo by Rick Bowmer, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — The president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans to build eight new temples during the church’s annual conference Sunday afternoon.

President Russell M. Nelson announced new temples in the following locations:

Pago Pago, American Samoa.

Okinawa City, Okinawa.

Neiafu, Tonga.

Tooele Valley, Utah.

Moses Lake, Washington.

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

Antofagasta, Chile.

This brings the total number of operating temples and temples announced or under construction to 209 worldwide.

Nelson also provided an update on the renovation of pioneer-era temples. He said plans for the renovation of the Salt Lake Temple, Temple Square and the adjoining plaza near the Church Office Building will be announced Friday. He also said the Manti and Logan Temples will be renovated in coming years.

This follows previously announced plans for a major renovation of the St. George Temple.

“This work will require that each temple be closed for a period of time,” Nelson said in a news release issued by the church. “Church members may continue to enjoy temple worship and service in other temples nearby. When each project is completed, each historic temple will be rededicated.”

Since becoming church president in January 2018, Nelson has announced 27 new temples, including one to be built in Washington County.

