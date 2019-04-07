Chamber training luncheon to address toxic stress in the workplace

Composite image. St. George City, Utah, July 2016, with undated inset photo of Tami Curtis | Skyline photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News; inset photo courtesy of St. George Area Chamber of Commerce, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — This week’s St. George Area Chamber of Commerce Training Luncheon will highlight the underpinnings of toxic stress in the workplace and how to work proactively to increase health and wellness in the community.

Tami Curtis, a social emotional learning coordinator for the Washington County School District, will be the featured speaker at the luncheon, which starts at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in St. George at the Hilton Garden Inn.

She will be speaking on resilience, the biology of stress and the science of hope as it applies to the workplace.

According to a newsletter issued by the chamber, Curtis is a Dixie transplant from Cache Valley who fell in love with Southern Utah when she attended Dixie College many years ago.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in family consumer and human development, with a minor in psychology from Utah State University. She completed an internship in a high school counseling center and went on to earn her master’s degree in social work.

Curtis also completed internships at a residential treatment center for adolescent and adult females with eating disorders and an outpatient nonprofit agency providing therapy for children, adolescents and adults who have been victims of abuse.