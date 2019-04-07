Traffic alert: Crashes, roadwork causing congestion on I-15

Written by Joseph Witham
April 7, 2019
Stock Image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A set of crashes and roadwork has led to slowdown for traffic on Interstate 15 in parts of Iron and Washington counties Sunday evening.

Traffic camera shows congestion in Iron County on Interstate 15, April 7, 2019 | Image courtesy of the Utah Department of Transportation, St. George News

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, there are currently 5-15 minute delays near milepost 63 in Cedar City where emergency crews are tending to a crash. There are also other pockets of congestion throughout Iron County on both the north and southbound sides of the freeway.

There is also some slowdown in Washington County in the area of Exit 16 on northbound I-15 starting at milepost 14 due to roadwork.

Congestion on northbound I-15 is expected to worsen after a drag-racing event on the Las Vegas Motor Speedway ends.

