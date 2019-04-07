Crash on St. George Boulevard sends 1 to hospital, leaves dog ‘shaken’ but uninjured

ST. GEORGE — A crash reportedly triggered by a driver running a red light in downtown St. George sent one person to the hospital and trapped an occupant and their dog in a car Sunday evening.

St. George Police officers and emergency personnel responded to the two-vehicle crash on St. George Boulevard at the intersection of 200 East involving a white Ford passenger car and a brown Buick SUV.

Responders arrived to find both vehicles in the middle of the intersection partially blocking both westbound lanes on St. George Boulevard.

The driver in one of the vehicles suffered minor injuries and was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment, St. George Fire Capt. Tyler Talbot said.

While no one in the second vehicle reported any injuries, one person was trapped inside due to the door being smashed in.

“We had to use our electrical extrication equipment to get one of the occupants out of the vehicle who was uninjured but unable to exit on their own because the door was impinged,” Talbot said.

A small dog name “Oso” traveling with the occupants of the second vehicle was “a little shaken up,” the driver said, but was otherwise uninjured.

At the time of the crash, the driver of the Buick was heading north on 200 East while the Ford was traveling west on St. George Boulevard.

Preliminary information indicates the driver of the Buick continued through the intersection on a green light and was struck by the Ford after its driver allegedly failed to stop on a red light. However, officers at the scene were given conflicting statements as to how exactly the crash occurred, and the incident is still under investigation.

This report is based on statements from police and other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

