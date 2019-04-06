Region 9 soccer: Dixie defeats Snow Canyon to stay tied for first place

ST. GEORGE — At Snow Canyon Friday night, the Dixie boys soccer team defeated the Warriors 3-1 to stay tied with Desert Hills for the Region 9 lead.
The score was tied 1-1 at halftime, but the Flyers added two more goals in the second half to secure the victory. Easton Ellett, Kian Rocha and Oscar Quintero each scored a goal for Dixie. Snow Canyon’s goal was scored by Luis Gamez.
The defeat dropped Snow Canyon to third place in the region standings with a 5-2 record.
Meanwhile, at Pine View, the Panthers shut out the visiting Cedar Redmen 2-0 on Friday. Austin Kogan scored both of Pine View’s goals – one in each half – as goalkeeper Rhett Taylor picked up the shutout. The Panthers are currently in the fourth place spot in the standings.
Additionally, on Thursday at Desert Hills, the Thunder shut out Hurricane 8-0, with Ben Simister scoring five goals and Sawyer Heaton recording four assists. Preston Hodges was credited with the shutout.
Tuesday’s schedule is as follows: Hurricane plays at Canyon View at 3:30 p.m., Cedar plays at Dixie at 7 p.m., and Snow Canyon plays at Desert Hills at 7 p.m., while Pine View has a bye.
Region 9 boys soccer standings (as of April 6)
Dixie 6-1 (6-1-1)
Desert Hills 6-1 (9-2-1)
Snow Canyon 5-2 (5-4)
Pine View 3-4 (4-6)
Canyon View 2-4-1 (4-5-1)
Cedar 1-6 (1-9)
Hurricane 0-5-1 (1-9-1)
