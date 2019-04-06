Man flown to hospital after being crushed under vehicle in Littlefield

Mercy air launching, February 2016 | Photo courtesy of Mercy Air Nevada, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man was flown to Dixie Regional Medical Center in critical condition after being crushed by a vehicle he was working on in Littlefield, Arizona, Saturday afternoon.

At 1 p.m. emergency personnel responded on report of a traumatic accident on Grand Canyon Road in Littlefield involving a man in his 30s who was injured when the vehicle he was working on fell on top of him, Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District firefighter and paramedic Ryan Moore said.

A Mercy Air medical helicopter crew was also launched to assist due to the severity of the accident.

Emergency crews arrived to find the man still trapped under the vehicle. Firefighters worked quickly to free him using extrication equipment and then transported him by ambulance to a helipad at Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire Station No. 1.

Once Mercy Air landed, the man was loaded into the helicopter and flown to Dixie Regional Medical Center in “extremely critical condition,” Moore said.

Moore said the man was working under the vehicle when the incident took place, but it’s uncertain how or why the car came down on top of him.

He added that crews were working as quickly as possible to free the man since he was still trapped under the vehicle’s weight, leaving little time to investigate at the time of the incident.

“Everything happened so fast in there, so we’re just not sure happened exactly,” Moore said.

