Attempted U-turn triggers T-bone crash on SR-18

Multiple responders tend to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on SR-18 near mile marker 7 that sent one driver to the hospital by ambulance St George, Utah, April 6, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News,

ST. GEORGE — A driver was sent to the hospital by ambulance Saturday after she reportedly made a U-turn in front of another car on state Route 18 in St. George.

Shortly before 1 p.m. emergency personnel were dispatched to the two-vehicle crash on SR-18 just south of the Ledges near mile marker 7 involving a Ford Fusion and a Honda Pilot, with initial reports indicating it was a head-on collision, St. George Police Sgt. Jeremy Needles said.

“It wasn’t a head-on, but it was close,” Needles said.

The driver of the Fusion was injured in the crash and was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center in stable condition with injuries that were not life-threatening, Needles said. The family traveling in the Honda sustained minor injuries and sought medical attention on their own.

Just before the crash, the woman driving the Fusion was stopped on the outside shoulder of northbound side of the highway intending to make a U-turn, Needles said, explaining that when she attempted to make the turn, she was struck by the Honda traveling in the No. 1 lane, which runs alongside the center turn lane.

“The Honda driver locked up the brakes when they saw the Fusion pull across both lanes,” Needles said. “But there was nothing they could do.”

The Fusion was hit on the driver’s side, causing the car to spin toward the southbound side of the highway where it came to rest partially blocking southbound traffic.

All occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Needles said the crash could have been much worse.

“Fortunately there wasn’t a secondary crash when that vehicle went over to the southbound side,” he said.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage and were towed from the roadway.

Needles said the woman driving the Fusion will be cited for making an improper U-turn.

Travel lanes in both directions were blocked intermittently to allow responders to tend to the scene. The overall the impact on traffic was minimal.

This report is based on statements from police and may not contain the full scope of findings.

