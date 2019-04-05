Region 9 softball: Canyon View shuts out Dixie

Jordan Nielson of Canyon View reaches second base safely as Dixie shortstop Kylee Tiffany takes the throw, Dixie at Canyon View, Cedar City, Utah, April 5, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The Canyon View softball team played a solid game both offensively and defensively at home against Dixie Friday afternoon, shutting out the Lady Flyers 10-0 in six innings.

“We ran the bases as well as I think we’ve done all year, for sure,” said Canyon View head coach JR Robinson after the game. “Of course you don’t get to run the bases unless you put the ball in play. We’ve had games where we were putting the ball in play right where somebody is, but we were fortunate tonight and were able to put it in play where they weren’t.”

Senior Jordan Nielson pitched the entire game for Canyon View, allowing just two hits and striking out six.

“Jordan was solid for us tonight,” Robinson said. “When you have good pitching and good defenders behind your pitching, then there’s not as much pressure to score.”

Canyon View spread its 10 runs on 10 hits throughout the six innings, scoring at least one run each inning but never more than two. Getting multiple hits for the Lady Falcons were Nielson with three and Taylee Braegger and Avery Allen each with two.

Joslyn Bundy, who pitched the entire game for Dixie, took the loss.

The Lady Falcons moved into third place in the region standings with the victory. Canyon View next plays on Tuesday at Desert Hills, starting at 4 p.m.

Also next Tuesday, Pine View plays at Desert Hills at 3:30 p.m. and Cedar plays at Hurricane at 4 p.m., while Dixie has a bye.

Region 9 softball standings (as of April 5)

Cedar 5-0 (13-2)

Desert Hills 4-1 (12-4)

Canyon View 3-2 (11-3)

Snow Canyon 3-3 (10-5)

Pine View 2-3 (6-6)

Hurricane 1-4 (8-5)

Dixie 0-6 (7-9)

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews