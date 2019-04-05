Inaugural ‘Kanab Film Festival’ announces films, schedule

2019 "Kanab Film Fest" banner | Image courtesty of the Kanab Arts Board, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The inaugural “Kanab Film Festival” is gearing up to roll some great films next Thursday through Saturday at the Parry Lodge Barn. The event is taking place in coordination with the “Little Hollywood Shootout,” which starts Wednesday and runs through Friday.

The official selection of the 27 films to be screened has been made, and the schedule of events and listings of films – along with brief descriptions – are posted on the Kanab Film Festival website.

According to a press release from the festival, events of note include a screening by the Kanab Film Festival in association with Kanab City Library of “The Good Dinosaur” in the library’s multipurpose room April 12 at 5 p.m. Free pizza and limited gift bags will be available. Then at 7:30 p.m., the Little Hollywood Shootout will hold its awards show, also in the multipurpose room. Kanab Film Festival will wrap up with its award show April 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Parry Lodge Barn.

Tickets are still available for $20 for a 3-day pass and single-day passes for $10, with tickets half-price for those under 18. Entry to a private filmmaker kickoff party and swag bags are available to a limited number of attendees who purchase a 3-day pass before April 8.Tickets are available on the festival website.

According to the press release, the Kanab Film Festival was conceived by husband and wife creative team Jeff and Britt Roth, who pitched the idea to Josh Warburton, the 2019 chairman of the Kanab Arts Board. In early January, the board voted to take on creating a film festival and applied for a grant from Kane County Office of Tourism.

The grant was awarded in mid-January, and Jeff Roth and Warburton immediately got to work organizing a crew which included Britt Roth, as well as Kanab yoga teacher Dana Balafas and Kanab Arts Board member Mike Lee. The self-dubbed “Mighty 5” crew, along with the help of some key volunteers, have rallied together a full-fledged film festival boasting 46 submissions in under three months.

The public is invited to come out and enjoy the very first Kanab Film Festival and be a part of Kanab’s rich film history.

Event details

What: Inaugural “Kanab Film Festival.”

When: Thursday, April 11, through Saturday, April 13.

Where: Primarily Parry Lodge Barn but also a screening of “The Good Dinosaur” at Kanab City Library.

For a complete listing of films and schedules, go to the Kanab Film Festival website.

