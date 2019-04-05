Dixie State University celebrates 105th D-Week with activities for campus, community members

Dixie State University students and community members whitewash the “D” on Black Hill during D-Week festivities. The “D” will receive its annual coat of lime on Saturday, April 13, during the whitewashing tradition in St. George, Utah, photo date not specified | Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University’s campus will join with local community members to offer a number of activities in celebration of D-Week 2019, starting Saturday and running through April 13.

Signified by the “D” on Black Hill glowing red, the 105-year-old tradition of D-Week is similar to Homecoming Week but brings its own set of activities to the university’s spring semester.

“D-Week is one of the first memories I have of Dixie State University,” Bailey Zimmerman, vice president of student life, said in a press release from DSU. “It’s that jewel at the end of the school year that showcases everything we love about DSU and helps us feel the Dixie Spirit.”

Dixie State’s Alumni Association will get a head start on the festivities on Saturday by hosting the “Movie in the Plaza” event. Bring blankets and lawn chairs to settle in for the family-friendly film “Mary Poppins Returns.” The movie starts at dusk in the Innovation Plaza South Lawn. Free popcorn and treats will be provided.

On Monday, DSU mascot Brooks the Bison will be celebrating his third birthday with a Food Fest featuring food trucks, cupcakes and more. Brooks’ birthday party will be held on the lower Dixie State’s Encampment Mall from 6-8 p.m. A sample punch pass can be purchased for $5 dollars so you can taste samples from each vendor. Full meals will be available for purchase as well.

The fun will continue on Tuesday with the D-Queen Pageant, one Dixie State’s longest traditions. Students will take their skills to the spotlight as they compete for the coveted crown and title of D-Queen. The pageant begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Cox Performing Arts Center, and admission is $10.

Mind Melt, the family-friendly hypnotist show, is coming to DSU on Wednesday. Come see what the mind can do as hypnotist Chris Jones and mentalist Sean Bott bring you an entertaining, humorous and awe-inspiring experience. The show will start at 7:30 p.m. in Eccles Mainstage Theatre, and admission is $5.

It will be time to make history Thursday by participating in a record-breaking event at 6 p.m. in the Student Activity Center. Students and the community will come together in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for a group of people creating the world’s largest sticky-note mural. Free Chick-fil-A will be provided while supplies last.

Then get ready for the weekend with D-Week’s most anticipated event: the Great Race. Relay teams of 10 will run, pedal, swim, scoot and slide their way to the finish line. All ages can join in the race, and community members are highly encouraged to participate. The race starts at 5 p.m. on April 12 in Trailblazer Stadium.

Following the race, community members are invited to a night of fun, free food, treats and games at Dixie’s D-Week Carnival held at Trailblazer Stadium starting at 6:30 p.m.

“D-Day,” or the Saturday of D-Week, will start off with the tradition of whitewashing the “D” on Black Hill. Students and community members are invited to meet on the hill at 8 a.m. on April 13. Join in the singing of the school song before adding a fresh coat of paint to the beloved “D” overlooking Dixie. Breakfast will be served by the Alumni Association afterward.

Later that day, the “Evening of Dixie” banquet will be held at 6 p.m. at the Dixie Academy Building. As part of the celebratory evening, alumni and friends will honor four distinguished Dixie State alumni.

All D-Week events are open to the public. For more information, visit Dixie State’s website.

