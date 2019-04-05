John Ford Coley to perform at Electric Theater; proceeds will go to St. George Children’s Museum

Composite image | Photo of John Ford Coley courtesy of John Lappen, background photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — American singer John Ford Coley is performing a benefit concert in St. George this month, with proceeds from the event being donated to the St. George Children’s Museum.

The concert will take place on April 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Electric Theater in St. George.

Coley is best known for his time during the 1970s as part of the Grammy-nominated duo England Dan and John Ford Coley. The pair released 11 albums during their career.

The duo had six Top 40 singles from 1976-1979. Their 1976 single “I’d Really Love to See You Tonight” was one of their best known and became a No. 2 pop hit and a No. 1 adult contemporary hit.

After they disbanded, Coley pursued a career in acting, appearing in several films and TV shows during the 1980s. Several of his songs have also been featured in films and TV shows over the years.

In the 1990s, Coley returned to the music industry, both performing and co-producing with other artists, including Eddie Money, Tom Wurth and Lynn Bryant, according to his website.

In more recent years, Coley has recorded a live album while on a tour in the Philippines. He also recorded a CD, “The Best of John Ford Coley,” and his most recent album, “Eclectic,” is now for sale.

Tickets to the benefit concert at the Electric Theater cost $29 for balcony seats and $39 for floor-level seating. Tickets can be purchased through the St. George Children’s Museum, either in person or by calling 435-986-4000.

Event details

What: John Ford Coley benefit concert.

When: April 17, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.

Admission: $29 for balcony seats and $39 for floor seats.

For more information, call 435-986-4000

