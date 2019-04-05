Southern Utah weekend weather: Partly sunny skies with slight chance of those April showers

Composite stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — According to the National Weather Service, this weekend’s weather for the majority of southwestern will include partly sunny skies, with a slight chance of rain for most areas.

Below are your St. George, Cedar City, Zion National Park and Brian Head area weekend weather forecasts, including current warnings and advisories. And for a look at this weekend’s events, check out the St. George News TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino.

St. George

Friday

Partly sunny with a high of 69 and low of 48, with southwest winds of 5-7 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny with a high of 70 and low of 47, with west winds of 5-7 mph.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 78 and low of 52, with calm winds.

Cedar City

Friday

Partly sunny with a high of 57 and low of 39, with south-southwest winds of 8-13 mph. There’s a 70 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 57 and low of 37, with west-northwest winds of 5-8 mph. There’s a 60 percent chance of rain.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 65 and low of 42, with west-northwest winds of 6 mph.

Zion National Park/Springdale

Friday

Partly sunny with a high of 60 and low of 36, with south-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. There’s a 20 percent chance of rain after noon.

Saturday

Mostly sunny with a high of 61 and low of 34, with south-southwest winds of 6-10 mph. There’s a 20 percent chance of rain after 9 a.m.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 69 and low of 38, with north winds of 6-8 mph.

Brian Head

According to the Brian Head Resort website, the area has received 0 inches of snow over the last 24 hours, maintaining a 86-inch base depth.

Friday

Partly sunny with a high of 33 and low of 22, with west-southwest winds of 10-14 mph. There’s a 20 percent chance of snow after noon.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 33 and low of 22, with west-southwest winds of 10-14 mph. There’s a 60 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 9 a.m. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 41 and low of 28, with west-northwest winds of 7-11 mph.

Weather warnings and advisories

A hazardous weather outlook is in place for the majority of Utah, with the main focus being in northern Utah,; however the outlook does include the following areas: Utah’s Dixie, Zion National Park, Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell and Southern Utah mountains.

Accumulating mountain snow is expected across northern Utah late Friday into Saturday morning with snow levels falling from 8000 feet late Friday to 7000 feet early Saturday. Overall mountain snow accumulations are expected to remain below advisory criteria – 6 inches in 12 hours – however there is a 50 percent chance of the Cottonwood Canyons seeing 6 inches or more of snow.

A colder storm system late Tuesday into Wednesday may produce significant accumulating mountain snow across northern Utah, with heavy, wet snow possible to the valley floors of northern Utah.

For the most current conditions, warnings and advisories, go to the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office website.

