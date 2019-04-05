Running red light results in collision at Sunset Boulevard intersection

The driver of a Chevy pickup was cited by Santa Clara-Ivins Police for running a red light that resulted in a collision with another vehicle at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Lava Flow Drive, Santa Clara, Utah, April 4, 2019 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

SANTA CLARA — A driver running a red light Friday resulted in a collision at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Lava Flow Drive, according to police.

Around 2:15 p.m., Santa Clara-Ivins Police officers responded to the crash at the intersection that marks part of the city boundary with St. George.

What the officers found at the scene was a pickup truck hauling an off-highway vehicle that had collided with a passenger car, Sgt. Jaron Studley said.

The passenger car, driven by a woman in her early 20s, was turning right from Lava Flow Drive onto Santa Clara Drive (what Sunset Boulevard turns into as it enters Santa Clara) when the truck ran the red light, causing the collision, Studley said.

Both vehicles were rendered inoperable and had to be towed from the scene.

Medics at the scene treated the passenger car’s driver. She declined transport to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance and was instead taken the hospital by family members for further medical evaluation.

The pickup truck driver was cited for running the red light.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler