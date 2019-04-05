Truck hits 2 cars, slams head-on into traffic light at busy intersection

Written by Cody Blowers
April 5, 2019
GMC Denali crashes into traffic light pole at Telegraph Street and Green Springs Drive when the driver apparently suffered a medical issue, Washington City, Utah, April 4, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY A pickup truck slammed into a traffic light pole Thursday at the intersection of Telegraph Street and Green Springs Drive, causing a traffic backup that affected travel in all directions while the driver was transported to the hospital.

St. George Fire, Police and Gold Cross Ambulance respond to a crash at the intersection of Telegraph Street and Green Springs Drive where a Denali crashed into a light pole, Washington City, Utah, April 4, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

During heavy afternoon traffic, officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a three-vehicle crash involving a GMC Denali pickup truck heading south on Green Springs Drive. The truck careened through the intersection at Telegraph and struck two vehicles before crashing head-on into the traffic light pole on the southeast corner of the intersection.

The driver “suffered some type of medical issue just before the crash took place,” and was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance, Washington City Police Chief Jason Williams said.

The driver of the GMC was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and no other injuries were reported.

A Washington City repair crew responded to inspect the traffic light pole and repair the damage to the electrical system that operates the traffic light.

The GMC sustained extensive front-end damage and was towed from the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

This report is based on statements from police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. 

 

