Pickup driver cited in collision that snarled lunch-hour traffic on River Road

Two-vehicle crash on River Road and Medical Center Drive triggers a backup of northbound traffic that extends south of Riverside Drive, St. George, Utah, April 5, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A pickup truck struck a passenger car during heavy traffic on River Road Friday, leaving one car heavily damaged and a driver cited.

The two-vehicle crash, which occurred at the intersection of River Road and Medical Center Drive, involved a silver Pontiac two-door and a tan Ford pickup truck, St. George Police officer Burkeley Christian said.

Initial reports indicated a child restrained in the back seat may have been injured in the crash, Christian said, but when checked by paramedics at the scene she was uninjured and no occupants were transported to the hospital.

The Pontiac heading north on River Road was stopped at the traffic light at Medical Center Drive when the pickup truck, unable to stop in time, struck the rear bumper of the Pontiac.

The impact pushed the passenger vehicle forward until it came to rest in the middle of the intersection partially blocking both southbound lanes.

After emergency vehicles arrived, both lanes remained blocked for several minutes until a single travel lane was reopened for traffic, causing a backup of northbound traffic that extended south beyond Riverside Drive.

Southbound traffic also slowed near the crash scene and was moderately affected.

The Pontiac sustained extensive rear-end damage and was towed from the scene while the pickup truck remained operational.

All occupants were properly restrained at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Ford was cited for following too close.

St. George Police Department, St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded and tended to the scene.

This report is based on statements from police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

