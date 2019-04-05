Motorcyclist loses control during attempted pass, witnesses say

Police investigate a motorcycle crash on North Green Springs Drive, Washington City, Utah, April 5, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — A motorcycle rider was injured and transported to the hospital Friday after losing control of the bike while passing a vehicle on Green Springs Drive.

Shortly before 10 a.m. emergency personnel found the motorcycle crashed in a ditch off on the north side of Green Springs Drive near a new development area, Washington City Police Chief Jason Williams said.

The rider was reportedly unconscious with “labored breathing” when a bystander called 911 to report the crash, Williams said. He regained consciousness before being transported by ambulance to Dixie Regional Medical Center.

According to witness statements, the rider was heading west on Washington Parkway and turned left at the corner of North Green Springs Drive.

“Witnesses said they could hear the pitch of the bike’s engine which led them to believe the motorcycle was traveling pretty fast,” Williams said.

Just as the bike rounded the corner heading south on Green Springs Drive the rider attempted to pass a vehicle by moving into the right lane, but instead lost control and veered sharply to the right before striking the curb.

The bike continued forward sliding sideways across the sidewalk until it crashed into the rock-covered ditch. The rider was thrown from the bike at some point.

The man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, Williams said, which likely saved him from further injury.

The bike sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene.

An investigation into the crash is being conducted by Washington City Police detectives who were called out to the scene.

No other damage or injuries were reported.

This report is based on statements from police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

