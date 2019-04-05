RAM Company cuts ribbon on recently completed expansion of St. George facility

L-R: Brian McCann, Melzie Ganowsky, Ray Ganowsky, Kevin Ganowsky at the ribbon-cutting for completed expansion of their RAM Company facility, April 4, 2019, St. George, Utah | Photo by Andrew Pinckney, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Starting as a small but innovative company molded in the garage of Ray and Melzie Ganowsky 44 years ago, RAM Company has since grown beyond anyone’s expectations, and amid a flurry of balloons and cheers Thursday morning, the Ganowskys cut the ribbon on a massive expansion of the company’s Southern Utah facility.

Over 260 boisterous employees joined many proud Ganowsky family and friends to celebrate the completion of the $11 million project that has been five years in the making and required over 562 construction days to complete.

Read more: ‘This company makes a difference’: As expansion nears completion, RAM Company looks to hire more people

RAM Company president/co-owner and Ray and Melzie’s son Kevin Ganowsky told St. George News that from the 71,000 square feet of additional new production space, custom offices, design area, and a shaded parking garage to accommodate RAM’s rapidly increasing employee workforce to the company symbol on their custom-made African ebony boardroom table, he was thrilled with how every aspect of the expansion turned out. Ganowsky said Everyone is really excited about the direction the company is headed.

This seemed apparent in the crowd of hundreds, including community leaders and companies involved in the expansion, gathered Thursday morning outside the remodeled plant.

Melzie Ganowsky said she was excited to see all of her RAM employees looking great in blue and that she was grateful for their consideration and patience during the construction.

“They are the best, the most talented, and we found through this build, they are the most considerate,” she said. “Ray and I are so pleased RAM has turned out like this.”

St. George Mayor Jon Pike said he was happy to be welcoming more tax-producing manufacturing and greatly appreciated employment possibilities in the community.

“This is huge for our economy,” Pike said, adding that RAM is just just the type of value-added company St. George needs.

“It is still family-owned, locally owned, and we’re grateful that you’re here and stuck with us all these years,” Pike said. “Although we can’t support RAM by being a customer, we can certainly support them by raising children and engineers and people that want to be in tech and work for RAM company.”

Brian McCann, vice president of business development and Ray and Melzie’s grandson, said the work they were doing was critical to the future of aerospace and space. McCann said in the future scramjet technology is going to take people from Los Angeles to New York in an hour or less, and with America undeniably headed back to the moon and farther on to Mars, RAM Company will be involved in every case.

“Right here in St. George, Utah. What a cool thing,” McCann said.

Following the short presentation and ribbon-cutting, members of the crowd were led in shifts through the newly remodeled areas to get a firsthand look at what RAM Company is all about.

A few attendees were lucky enough to get the ultimate tour around with Melzie and Ray, who appeared thrilled to show everyone the new building.

RAM Company is located at 3172 E. Deseret Drive, St. George. For more details about the company, their innovative products or how you can join the team, go to their website.

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY, St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: apinckney@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews