Fall in love with your body again with a makeover at Belle Medical

FEATURE — Most people, yes even the most beautiful of models walking the runway, have some part of their body they are not happy with. It can be a real drain on a person’s self-confidence when, despite complicated diet plans and countless hours in the gym, those troublesome areas of fat just won’t fade away.

The frustration can be maddening and especially hard for mommies with leftover baby miles. Now the days of body resentment can finally be over. With the aid of new techniques and state-of-the-art technology, the body sculpting experts of Belle Medical can help everyone fall in love with their body all over again.

What if there was a way to lose 2-5 inches of body fat in just one sitting with very little effort or time spent? Even better, with a minimally invasive procedure where recovery begins almost immediately.

Belle Medical is transforming the way people embrace cosmetic surgery by offering patients modern body sculpting procedures that can be done with mild discomfort and little disruption to their daily lives.

The difference begins right as patients walk through the door of their custom facility that has more of a day spa feel than a visit to a medical clinic but with highly-skilled doctors and nurses from a wide background of cosmetic procedures.

Belle Medical CEO Wendy Townsend said they have created an environment that guarantees people leave better than when they found them, inside and out.

“It works, but it’s an experience that goes a lot deeper than just removing fat cells,” Townsend said. “Most people can go back to work the next day. It’s pretty remarkable in what is accomplished in the amount of recovery it takes beyond that.”

What makes the services of Belle completely different and stand out in the industry is being able to remove the fat from the spot people want it least in their body like the stomach and transfer it to another part where they want or can actually use it like the breasts or buttocks. She said most customers are seeking work on their abdomen which may include “their upper abs, lower abs and flanks or what are commonly referred to as ‘love handles.'”

Belle has found that once the stubborn and unnecessary fat cells are removed permanently, other efforts like diet changes and exercise have a better chance of working and patients can go out do better things with their bodies. Following the procedure, patients are encouraged by their new partners to continue to build upon their accomplishment with a renewed chance of success.

McKay Taylor said their “mommy makeover” has been tremendously successful in helping women get rid of that irritating ponch and the last bit of stubborn fat that just never seems to go away.

“It’s that final step to just getting into their clothes and just feeling like ‘I feel like my old me,'” Taylor said.

Townsend said it is truly remarkable that people who have spent so many hours in the gym working out and never seeing the results are finally able to see their progress once they have the subcutaneous layer of fat cells removed from an area permanently.

“They all of a sudden see the work they’ve done. The muscles are there. Everything they did actually worked,” Townsend said.

Belle staff members like Kelli Martinez follow each patient’s progress during their procedure individually from start to finish and she said it is amazing to see the difference it makes in peoples lives.

“That 7-10 day post-op is truly my favorite,” Martinez said. “You really see their reaction from the first time. You see a lot more of the inch loss at that point.”

Andrea Callister said one patient’s confidence was a night and day difference because of the work she had done at Belle. She had already lost 30 pounds on her own and just needed a little extra help making the final finishing touches on her body.

“The biggest thing we find is when we talk about uncovering inner beauty, we literally uncover this part of us that empowers us to be stronger, better and more confident in our own skin,” Callister said.

With locations in Idaho Falls, Las Vegas, Henderson, Pleasant Grove, St. George and the opening of Draper, clients have access to the safest and most effective method for body sculpting and fat transfer to augment the body in a way that looks and feels natural. They will find a compassionate team that can help them reach all their personal goals.

“We are passionate about what we do and we’re good at it,” Townsend said.

For more information about their services and how they can help bring out the beauty within you, visit the Belle Medical website.

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY, St. George News.

