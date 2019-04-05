Searching for a path toward a new mortgage? Bank of Utah has your road map for success

FEATURE — One of the biggest purchases in a person’s life is their home, and while the path toward ownership can be complex and difficult at times, finding the right lender can be an invaluable step in making your dreams come true.

Since 1952, Bank of Utah has prided itself on unrivaled personal service as a one-stop loan shop for everyone, whether you are purchasing a home for the very first time, looking to refinance or finally getting that dream home.

“We can compete on anything,” said Brian Young, area manager and vice president for Bank of Utah in St. George. “It makes a big difference.”

Young, who has been in the industry for 20 years, said that a lot of people think if they go to a bank, the price is going to be higher and they will be charged more fees, but that’s not true. Since Young’s branch is local – located in downtown St. George – but is still under the umbrella of the larger bank, he said it has access to better rates and services than any mortgage company in town.

In addition, as a recently-nominated “Best of Southern Utah” home mortgage company in the region as determined by area residents, Bank of Utah’s customers can expect professionalism and the ability to help them understand the mortgage process easily. Because the fact is, everyday people don’t deal with these complicated issues for a living, but Young and his experienced team do.

“We’re clear and really understand what it is they’re trying to accomplish,” he said. “We can help them identify exactly what they are needing, and then we road-map that and put together a plan.”

Young said another big perk that customers can expect is quick turnaround on loans, with all services handled in-house.

We have a full staff that is here to work with them. We don’t have to send our loans out to an underwriter. We have an underwriter here in our office locally, and that’s a big deal. Whereas other mortgage companies have to send their business somewhere else and wait for an underwriter to get to it, it’s really personal on our side.

While they operate as a mortgage company with typical mortgage loan products, such as conventional, FHA and VA loans, they also have access to home equity lines of credit (HELOC), lot loans, reverse mortgages, construction lending and special grants for first-time home buyers.

“We have so many other products that are available to them. We don’t have to say, ‘Sorry, we don’t have those products.’ We actually do,” Young said.

If you haven’t asked your realtor about what Bank of Utah can do to help lead you through the process, Young said maybe it is past time that you do.

“We just have so many options for them. Whatever their need is, we’re here and able to do it.”

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY, St. George News.

