ReVon B. Ellett, age 82, passed away on March 31, 2019, in St. George, Utah. He was born in Torrey, Utah, on Sept. 25, 1936, to June Shiner and Irene Bullard Ellett. He grew up on a farm in Bicknell, Utah.

He loved deer hunting, fishing and camping and spent a lot of time with his parents and siblings, taking care of the farm animals, hauling hay and planting big gardens and putting the food in a cellar. He always cherished the time he was able to spend with his parents and his four brothers.

During his high school years he enjoyed and played all sports and that is where he met his sweetheart Elva Albrecht. They were married in the Manti Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Dec. 21, 1955.

They lived their first few years in Wayne and Sevier counties and then in 1962 they moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where ReVon worked as a mechanic at a local gas station. ReVon and Elva bought their own gas station in Las Vegas a few years after.

In April 1968 they moved their little family to St. George, Utah, where they bought the Red Bluff Motel at what is currently 500 N. Bluff from Elva’s parents and they operated this business until they sold the motel in 1972.

They purchased a lot just behind the motel on 550 North and built a home there and that’s where they finished raising their children.

ReVon worked as a mechanic and helped develop and build the Bloomington Hills Golf Course. In 1979, ReVon and Elva build the Dixie Lube Center, which was a family-owned business for 20 years, even the grandkids would help out if they desired. They sold that business in 1999 to retire. In his retirement years, he worked as a hospice chaplain and served many people through that service.

ReVon and Elva loved spending time with their children and grandchildren camping, deer hunting, 4-wheeling, having family dinners and Christmas Eve parties, where Santa would come and they made everyone feel so loved and welcomed.

ReVon was active in the church and held many callings. He had fond memories of serving as Bishop of the St George 10th ward, served in many bishoprics and on the High Council. He simply loved to serve his fellow man. They were temple workers and served missions to Oakland, California Temple Visitor’s Center (2002-2003) and for many months at the Cove Fort Mission.

They had four children: Ronald ReVon (Julie) of Ivins, Utah, Diane (deceased), Douglas (Beth) of Eagle Mountain, Utah, and Pauline (Scott) Bale of St. George, Utah. They have 17 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Elva, daughter Diane Cox, grandson Clintin D Ellett, his parents June and Irene Ellett, his in-law parents Clarence and Delilah Day Albrecht, all of his siblings: Warren (Peggy), Jerry, Nolan (Kay) and Glendon.

The family would like to thank The Home Sweet Home Hospice House in St. George and the caregivers, namely Cheryl for her love and kindness she showed to our father the last month of his life, and also to nurses Ashley and Karin for their sweet care and to the Dixie Hospice Care team, nurses Shauna and Juli and his aide Marc.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held on Friday April 12, at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral and Thursday from 6-8 p.m., both will be at the Morningside 6thWard Chapel 930 S. Morningside Drive, St. George, Utah.

Burial will be in the Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of McMillan Mortuary, 435-688-8880.

