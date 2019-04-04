Tour bus T-bones SUV; 3 flown to DRMC

Three people were flown to Dixie Regional Medical Center following a collision with a tour bus on US 89, Kane County, Utah, April 4, 2019 | Photo courtesy of the Utah Department of Public Safety, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Three people were flown to Dixie Regional Medical Center Thursday after their SUV rolled several times following a collision with a tour bus.

A loaded tour bus was following a 2019 GMC Yukon XL on US 89 in the area of milepost 35 when the incident occurred around 10:20 a.m, according the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The driver of the Yukon was eastbound at 65 mph before switching on the turn signal and slowing to turn right onto a gravel road.

The tour bus driver, seeing that there were no oncoming vehicles, began to move the bus into the opposing lane to pass the slowing Yukon.

“Just as the bus came alongside, the Yukon’s driver decided to turn left instead of right,” Utah DPS reported. “The Yukon driver swerved to the left, directly into the path of the bus.”

The bus T-boned the driver’s side of the Yukon and pushed it forward as it moved to the left off the roadway, causing it to roll several times.

The Utah Highway Patrol and other area agencies responded to the crash.

The Yukon’s driver, as well as the passenger behind him, were flown to Dixie Regional Medical Center by helicopter. Another passenger was taken to Kane County Hospital with severe injuries before also being flown to DRMC.

None of the passengers on the bus was severely injured or needed additional treatment, according to DPS. They were taken to Kanab after being transferred to another bus.

The bus driver was also treated for possible injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.