Ambulance called back to crash scene after SUV driver, 83, subsequently collapses

Written by Cody Blowers
April 4, 2019

ST. GEORGE A rollover on southbound Interstate 15 Thursday brought an extensive response as emergency vehicles arrived to find a couple’s SUV on its side in the middle of an on-ramp.

Buick SUV is pulled upright against the barrier on southbound I-15, St. George, Utah, April 4, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

At about 3:30 p.m. emergency personnel were dispatched to the rollover near Exit 8 involving a red Buick SUV and a semitractor-trailer, with initial reports indicating possible injuries and entrapment, Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Chris Lewis said.

Responders found the SUV on lying on the passenger side and the vehicle’s two occupants waiting near the shoulder of the interstate after several Utah Department of Transportation workers witnessed the accident and ran to help the couple climb out of the SUV.

See video with narration from Lewis at the top of this report.

Both were checked by paramedics at the scene and declined transport to the hospital at first, but about 30 minutes later the ambulance was called back to the scene when the driver collapsed near the emergency lane.

Paramedics again checked the 83-year-old driver who was still being treated in the ambulance for possible shock from the crash, Lewis said.

The Buick was heading south on I-15 in the outside lane and drifted to the right where it clipped the front bumper of the semitractor-trailer entering the interstate from Exit 8 heading south.

Numerous responders are dispatched to a rollover on southbound I-15, St. George, Utah, April 4, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

The impact pushed the Buick forward and spun it around before it continued forward, rolled up the concrete barrier and flipped onto its side.

The driver told St. George News that she and her husband were visiting the area from Salt Lake. She said her husband, who have been married for 65 years, gave her the Buick for Valentines Day last year.

She went on to say they both made it out of the crash relatively unscathed, which is “the most important thing because we can replace the car, but not each other.”

She said it was her first crash.

“And I’m 83-years-old, which isn’t too bad I guess.”

Southbound traffic was impacted as both travel lanes were blocked for more than 20 minutes before a single lane was reopened for travel, while northbound traffic also slowed to a crawl as drivers passed by the crash scene.

The Buick sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene. The driver was cited for failure to maintain lane.

This report is based on statements from police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.  

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Cody Blowers Cody Blowers was raised in South San Francisco, California. A 2013 graduate of Colorado Technical University, Cody earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in paralegal studies. Through the course of her academic studies she discovered that writing is her true passion, and she is committed to providing credible, integrated news coverage. Cody joined St. George News in 2015, and when she’s not busy chasing the news, she can generally be found chasing her young granddaughter, Kali.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , ,