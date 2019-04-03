TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

Written by Andrew Pinckney
April 3, 2019

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | April 5 – April 7

  • Friday, 9 a.m. | StartSTG Monthly Meetup | Admission: Free | Location: Innovation Plaza, 453 S. 600 East, St. George.
  • Friday, 7 a.m-7 p.m., Saturday, noon to 7 p.m., Sunday, 2-10 p.m. | What Were You Wearing? | Admission: Free | Location: DSU, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.
  • Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Renaissance Rebirth | Admission: $11, $20 couples | Location: Sage Hills Self Elevation Station, 6232 W. Sage Hills Drive, Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Kraken Bass Class | Admission: $65 | Location: Sand Hollow State Park, 1600 E. 1700 South, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m to noon | Annual Vaccination Clinic | Admission: Various | Location: Springdale Town Hall, 118 Lion Blvd., Springdale.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Prospective Member Workshop | Admission: Free | Location: Color Country NSDAR, St. George.
  • Sunday, 10:30 a.m. | Sunday Meditation & Service | Admission: Free | Location: Center for Spiritual Living, 908 N. 1400 West, St. George.
  • Sunday, 7-8:30 p.m. | New Moon Meditation Sound Bath | Admission: $20 | Location: Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.

  • Friday, 6 p.m. | Bowling | Admission: $3 | Location: Fiesta Family Fun Center, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
  • Friday, 7 p.m. | Launch Party | Admission: Free | Location: 2877 Redwood Tree Circle, St. George.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. | Ride for Heroes Poker Run | Admission: $30 per rider, $10 additional hand | Location: Zion Harley Davidson, 2345 N Coral Canyon Blvd., Washington.
  • Saturday, 10-11:15 a.m. | Ladies Fellowship Brunch | Admission: Free | Location: The Wagon Wheel Diner, 2654 Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. | Evening of Elegance | Admission: $75 | Location: Hilton Garden Inn, 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | Ladies’ Night at Deseret Book in St. George | Admission: Free | Location: Deseret Book, 245 Red Cliffs Drive No. 118, St. George.
  • Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | Ladies’ Night at Deseret Book in Cedar City | Admission: Free | Location: Deseret Book, 1420 S. Providence Center Drive, Cedar City.

  • Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Tour of St George : Spring ’19 | Admission: $45-85 | Location: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m to 2 p.m. | SHAC Triathlon 2019 | Admission: $25-75 | Location: Sand Hollow Aquatic Center, 1144 Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 11 a.m to 4 p.m. | Bowling Tournament | Admission: Various | Location: Cedar Bowling Center, 421 E. Highway 91, Cedar City.

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

