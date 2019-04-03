Washington County Fair to award $500 for winning logo design

File photo of previous Washington County Fair, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Washington County Fair, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Washington Fair board of directors announced Tuesday night that they are now accepting submissions for a logo contest.

“We want YOU, the residents of Washington County to participate in creating a new look for the fair,” the board stated in a press release. “What does Washington County mean to you? What do you see when you hear about our natural surroundings of Zion National Park or Snow Canyon State Park or Gunlock? What do you think of when think of home?”

The press release went on to say the design/artwork should be the designer’s interpretation of not only Southern Utah but of Washington County “from New Harmony to St. George, Hildale to Enterprise and everything in between.”

All styles of artwork, from cartoon to watercolor to photography and beyond, are welcome, and all age groups are encouraged to participate.

Submissions will be accepted until the end of day Friday. The top 10 designs will be chosen by the board, and then the public will be able to vote online for their favorite.

The winner will get their design printed on all Washington County Fair marketing materials and will receive a $500 cash prize.

To submit an entry, fill out the online application here.

The Washington County Agricultural and Manufacturing Society organized the county’s first fair in 1860 to promote agriculture.

