More than just resources, ‘Lifeline Conference’ to offer hope to those affected by suicide, self-harm

ST. GEORGE — Featuring numerous speakers, music and resources, the nonprofit Catori Spirit Center is hosting a free “Lifeline Conference” on April 13 at the Hurricane High School auditorium. Attendees to the conference will gain a solid foundation for knowing what to do if someone you love is in danger, even if that person is you.

The epidemic of suicide and self-harm afflicts many people in Southern Utah communities. The devastation of lives lost and hearts broken is something that demands attention, and according to a press release from Catori Spirit, the best way to combat this trend and save lives is to get the knowledge, tools and resources needed.

The Lifeline Conference will help attendees learn how to spot the danger signals, which Catori Spirit said are often not what you think. In addition, you can learn what to say and what not to say when someone is struggling. There are many resources, links, phone numbers and ideas that are available to help all those in trouble and those who care about them.

While there has been a significant upswing in suicides and attempted suicides by youth, many do not realize that there is also a significant number of similar problems in the adult population – including parents, veterans and singles – and even among young children. In 2017, Utah was fourth in the nation in suicides per capita, and early reports place Utah as first in the nation for 2018.

Admission to the Lifeline Conference is free, and all are invited – especially those who are struggling, as well as parents, students, teachers, counselors and spiritual leaders. Learn from those who work with at-risk people, those who have been to the brink and have successfully survived, and those with knowledge and resources to share. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a Q&A panel to be held at noon.

The presenters at the conference come from a wide background, the press release stated, adding that each one has a story to tell and ideas as to how you can help yourself and others when there is a feeling of hopelessness, anxiety or depression.

The following individuals are among those who will be presenting:

Angel Naivalu – MSW life coach helping people connect their minds and emotions and live passionate and mission-driven lives.

Faith McCausland – performing artist, singer and survivor. Her story has given hope to many.

Jody Rich – principal and school counselor.

Nichole Brammell – licensed clinical social worker with a passion for working with LGBTQ youth.

Don Gilman – founder of Climb to the Light and suicide prevention activist.

Mikalene Ipson – composer, musician and recording artist. Ipson and McCausland will both share music, along with messages of hope.

There will also be a representative from the Veterans Administration who will share how we can all support and help our veterans who have one of the highest per capita suicide rates of all groups.

The Lifeline Conference is provided free of charge by Catori Spirit, a Utah nonprofit. For more information or for those who wish to assist in any way, contact Shaun McCausland at 435-668-7118 or catoricenter@gmail.com.

Event details

What: “Lifeline Conference.”

When: Saturday, April 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Hurricane High School auditorium, 345 Tiger Blvd., Hurricane.

