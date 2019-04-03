Sen. Romney to hold town hall at Dixie State

Written by Mori Kessler
April 3, 2019
Mitt Romney, left, walks the hallway on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Nov. 14, 2018 | Associated Press file photo by Pablo Martinez Monsivais, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Republican Sen. Mitt Romney will be dropping by Dixie State University in St. George Friday for a town hall meeting.

The town hall will be held at the Gardner Center from 7-8 p.m. in Conference Room D where the senator will be speaking with and taking questions from the public.

The stop in St. George is Romney’s fifth town hall since taking office at the start of the year, Romney’s press secretary Arielle Mueller said, and is part of a tour of town halls the senator is holding across the state.

Romney was elected with 62 percent of the statewide vote in 2018 while taking 70 percent of the vote in Washington County.

He replaced former Sen. Orrin Hatch who held the position for 40 years.

Among Romney’s latest work in the Senate is the introduction for U.S.-Chinese Economic and Security Act. Joining with two Democrat senators on the bill, Romney said the bill “takes a step in the right direction and puts safeguards in place to confront the critical threat China poses.”

Along with Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, Romney also recently introduced the New Parents Act, legislation that “provides parents the flexibility to use their benefits in a way that works best for their household,” according to a statement from Romney’s office.

Event details

  • What: Town hall meeting with Sen. Mitt Romney.
  • When: Friday, April 5, 7-8 p.m.
  • Where: Gardner Center Conference Room D, Dixie State University campus, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
  • Admission: Free to the public.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Mori Kessler Mori Kessler serves as a Senior Reporter for St. George News, having previously contributed as a writer and Interim Editor in 2011-12, and an assistant editor from 2012 to mid-2014. He began writing news as a freelancer in 2009 for Today in Dixie, and joined the writing staff of St. George News in mid-2010. He is also a shameless nerd and has a bad sense of direction, often telling people go left while he is pointing right. Numbers greater than five also confuse him.

Posted in NewsTagged , , ,