Road planners seek public input on SR-9 improvements

Backed-up traffic on SR-9 near I-15 Exit 16, Washington City, Utah, Sept. 21, 2018 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A part of state Route 9 between Interstate 15 and where the Southern Parkway will connect is being studied by state road planners, who said they are seeking public input as part of the process.

The Utah Department of Transportation is preparing a study focused on the 6.5 mile stretch of SR-9 between I-15 and general area of 2800 West (near the current location of Zion Helicopters) as a part of long-term planning for future transportation needs.

UDOT road planners are looking at turning SR-9 into a free-flowing, grade-separated highway while also preserving access to local roads along the way, UDOT spokesman Kevin Kitchen said.

The concept calls for traffic to be able to flow uninterrupted, with access to various points along SR-9, such as the Walmart at 3400 West and Sand Hollow reservoir, being handled through possible interchanges or frontage roads.

Kitchen said an example of what this segment of SR-9 could look like is the Bangerter Highway in northern Utah.

Commuter lanes on SR-9 are another concept being floated, Kitchen said.

The public is invited to learn about the environmental study process on the project study website.

As with the majority of road projects in Washington County, future work on SR-9 is being planned to accommodate projected growth.

Hurricane, with a population of over 17,000, is projected to reach 47,000 by 2050, with Washington County expected to be approaching 500,000 by then.

The UDOT study will explore the feasibility of SR-9 becoming a free-flowing, grade-separated highway and the possible impacts accompanying it.

Part of the process involves gathering public input on the proposed project.

Public comments will be collected via email at sr9improved@utah.gov or on the study’s website. Mail can be sent to: SR-9 Improved Project Team, c/o Lochner, 3995 S. 700 East, Suite 450, Salt Lake City, Utah 84107.

The official public scoping period for the SR-9 state environmental study runs through April 27.

For any other questions or concerns, contact the study hotline at 435-627-2076.

The state environmental study process is expected to produce a draft report by early 2020, with a final report and decision produced by the following spring.

