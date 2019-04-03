Letter to the Editor: The ‘Utah I see’ wants Bernie

This March 2016 file photo shows then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally in Seattle, Wash. | Associated Press photo by Stephen Brashear, St. George News

OPINION — Bernie Sanders is going to win Utah. Not just the primary – that’s a given with how well he did here in 2016 – but also the general election against President Donald Trump.

It may be controversial to believe such a thing, but I would present that the reason Bernie was chosen over Clinton in Utah will be the same reasons he will be chosen over Trump. I watch Trump speak, I study his policies. They do not reflect the Utah I see.

The Utah I see wants sick people to have medical care. The Utah I see wants to know they are leaving a stronger and more agile economy for their family so the lives of their children and grandchildren will become better than their own. The Utah I see doesn’t pay off mistresses while the wife is at home with a newborn.

Our country is in never-ending wars, ever-growing debt and corruption. Most citizens cannot afford an emergency over $500. Wages are stagnant and have been for over a decade. Student and medical debt cripple an entire generation expected to deal with the wars left by the baby boomers, also the debt deficit and state of our environment.

Maybe you don’t agree with Bernie’s solutions. That’s OK. But our country needs help. And I truly believe he will.

Submitted by MICHAEL JOHNSTONE, St. George.

