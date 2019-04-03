RAM Company to host ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for newly expanded facility

RAM Company employee t-shirt worn at a groundbreaking ceremony for the RAM Company's 71,000-square-foot expansion, St. George, Utah, June 6, 2017 | File photo by Mike Cole, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — RAM Company, one of Utah’s leading manufacturers of parts for the aerospace industry is moving into the future and marking 44 years in business with a major expansion and upgrade to its St. George operation.

On Thursday, April 4, the entire community is invited to join the Ganowsky family and their 264 employees for a ribbon-cutting extravaganza to celebrate the completed remodel of their facilities, which adds 71,000 square feet of new space, including manufacturing, a parking garage and new office additions.

RAM develops all of its own products and this year alone hopes to introduce 30 new parts into production.

President and part-owner Kevin Ganowsky told St. George News that after 562 days of construction, it was a relief to be finally done with the recent additions.

“We’re very excited,” Ganowsky said, jokingly adding that what most employees are excited about is finally having a great place to park their vehicles.

The two-hour celebration will include guided tours through many of the new areas and give everyone a firsthand look at the secrets to RAM’s success.

“We are very well known in the industry,” Ganowsky said. ” We have over 1,700 different designs that we produce at anytime for different types of aircraft.”

Since RAM manufactures and distributes a lot of small components, they are on many different platforms including land, sea and air, Ganowsky said, and since products they furnish will need replacement parts for years, he expects continued prosperity for many more decades to come.

The celebration begins promptly at 11 a.m. at their facility located at 3172 E. Deseret Drive, St. George.

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY, St. George News.

