‘One piano, four hands’; esteemed piano duo Fortin-Poirier to perform at Dixie State

Piano duo Amélie Fortin and Marie-Christine Poirier, date and location not specified. The pair will be performing at Dixie State University’s All-Steinway Series on April 5, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Award-winning piano duo Fortin-Poirier is returning to Dixie State University Friday night to perform a four-hand musical ensemble featuring a mix of music styles on a single piano.

“These two extraordinary artists present a unique slice of the piano repertoire; one piano, four hands,” Jeffrey Jarvis, Dixie State dean of the College of the Arts, said in a press release. “They are among the best in the world at performing this repertoire. Audience members will be delighted with their virtuosity and fabulous interpretations.”

Since the duo’s inception in 2005, pianists Amélie Fortin and Marie-Christine Poirier have won a series of awards and scholarships for their four-hand interpretations on one piano. After touring Canada with Debut Atlantic in 2017, the duo undertook their first tour in the western U.S. For their final tour performance, Fortin-Poirier made a special appearance at Dixie State to play their last concert series of 2017, titled “Twenty Fingers and a Piano.”

This year, the duo returns to Dixie State as part of the All-Steinway Series to showcase a four-hand interpretation of a mix of music styles from such performers as Edvard Grieg, Astor Piazzolla and Georges Bizet.

“Fortin and Poirier have graced the world stage with their passionate interpretations of beautiful four-hand piano music,” said Nancy Allred, Dixie State associate dean of the College of the Arts. “They are remarkable in their collaboration and create an extraordinary ensemble. We are so fortunate to have them perform here at Dixie State University.”

The concert will take place Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Concert Hall of the Dolores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Dixie State ticket office or online. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Dixie State ticket office website.

Event details

What: Duo Fortin-Poirier piano concert.

When: Friday, April 5, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Dolores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center on the Dixie State campus, 225 S. 700 East, St. George .

. Cost: $10.

