Mustang goes up in flames on Southern Parkway

ST. GEORGE — Firefighters quickly extinguished a vehicle fire Tuesday on the Southern Parkway.

Around 6:20 p.m., the St. George Fire Department responded to a report of a car fully engulfed in flames on the state Route 7, more commonly known as the Southern Parkway, just west of the SunRiver/Exit 2 interchange, St. George Fire Battalion Chief Darren Imlay said.

What they encountered was an older model Ford Mustang that had been enveloped by fire that spread quickly through the car due to winds in the area, Imlay said.

Firefighters from the nearby fire station in Little Valley were able to extinguish the fire, though had to continue to spray water on certain parts of the car’s charred remains that continued to smoke and smolder.

No one was harmed in the fire.

The cause is unknown, but likely due to mechanical failure of some sort, Imlay said.

The Utah Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

