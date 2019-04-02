Police asking for help with ID of suspected piano pilferer who put it in his pants

Written by Jeff Richards
April 2, 2019
Surveillance image of an individual suspected of stealing a miniature piano from a store in Cedar City, Utah on March 19, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Cedar City Police Department via Facebook, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual suspected of stealing a miniature piano from a store in Cedar City and concealing the item inside his pants as he exited the establishment.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Clint Pollock said the incident occurred on March 19 at a retail store on Main Street. Surveillance photos of the alleged thief show a young male appearing to be in his late teens or early 20s, wearing a tie-dyed T-shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes. The police department posted three images of the suspect on its Facebook page Tuesday morning.

“With your help, we can solve this mystery of who this young man in the vintage 1960’s tie-dyed shirt wandering around a local business is,” the Facebook post stated. “If you see him lurking around in his inconspicuous T-shirt, maybe playing a tune on the stolen miniature piano, please call dispatch.”

The Cedar City Police Department’s non-emergency phone number is 435-586-2956. Those calling are asked to refer to case number C19-01137 and ask for officer Tyler Coons.

