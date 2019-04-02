Police asking for help with ID of suspected piano pilferer who put it in his pants

Surveillance image of an individual suspected of stealing a miniature piano from a store in Cedar City, Utah on March 19, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Cedar City Police Department via Facebook, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual suspected of stealing a miniature piano from a store in Cedar City and concealing the item inside his pants as he exited the establishment.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Clint Pollock said the incident occurred on March 19 at a retail store on Main Street. Surveillance photos of the alleged thief show a young male appearing to be in his late teens or early 20s, wearing a tie-dyed T-shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes. The police department posted three images of the suspect on its Facebook page Tuesday morning.