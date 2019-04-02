3rd annual ‘Juan Spring Festival’ to bring Latin American music, dance and food to downtown St. George

File photo of cultural dancers at the 2018 Juan Spring Festival (El Segundo Festival Anual la Primavera de Juan), St. George, Utah, April 28, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The third annual “Juan Spring Festival,” a popular event that celebrates Latin American culture with music, dance and food, promises to be bigger and better than ever, organizers say.

This year’s festival is scheduled for Saturday from 5-10 p.m. in the Town Square Park in downtown St. George. The event is free, and members of the public of all ages are encouraged to attend.

“This is a family friendly event that everyone can enjoy,” said event organizer and on-air radio personality Pedro Magdiel Lopez, who is known to his listeners as “Pedro Magdiel.” He hosts the morning radio show on Juan 106 FM, a popular Spanish-speaking radio station that has been on the air since 2015, reaching an estimated 25,000 Hispanic households in Southern Utah and Mesquite, Nevada.

The evening is scheduled to start with honors to the flag of the United States and the singing of the National Anthem at 5 p.m. Shortly thereafter, Latin American folk dancers will take the stage and perform several cultural dances.

After the dancers are finished, the evening’s entertainment will continue with two different bands performing concerts, each lasting about 1 hour 45 minutes, Pedro Magdiel said.

The first group is the cumbia group Sonora Tropica, back by popular demand after performing at last year’s festival. They’ll perform from approximately 6 to 7:45 p.m.

Starting at 8 p.m., the Mexican techno band known as Arkangel R-15 will perform. They’ll finish their concert around 9:45 p.m., shortly before the festival closes.

“The musical talent of both bands is amazing,” Pedro Magdiel said.

Food, drinks and treats will be available for purchase from vendors during the festival, and there will be inflatable bounce houses and other activities for young children.

“We appreciate the great support we’ve received from the community over the past two years,” Pedro Magdiel said, “and look forward to another fun and entertaining Spring Festival next Saturday.”

Event details

What: Third annual “Juan Spring Festival” (El Tercero Festival Anual la Primavera de Juan).

When: Saturday, April 6, 5-10 p.m.

Where: St. George Town Square, 50 S. Main St., St. George.

Cost: Free admission. Food and other concessions available for purchase from vendors.

Additional information: Visit the station’s streaming website or its Facebook page.

