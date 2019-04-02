Jan. 30, 1979 – March 25, 2019

Aaron James Dalton, 40, unexpectedly returned home on March 25, 2019. He was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, to Douglas Dalton and Linda Lee Johnson on Jan. 30, 1979.

Aaron grew up in Las Vegas, Nevada, and moved to Hurricane, Utah, in 1991, after Michael Johnson married his mom and became the patriarch of the family. He taught Aaron everything he knew about everything in heaven and on earth, including working hard, playing hard and everything in between.

Aaron was always funny and kind but his light had dimmed over the years due to chronic pain and depression from a combination of previous accidents and a series of unfortunate events. Nevertheless, he still found joy spending time with his family, his friends and fishing. He especially found joy in his brother Isaiah, who he became a father figure to.

We are grateful that he is out of pain now.

Aaron left behind his birth parents and stepfather, Fred Arnold; his siblings Roquel (Shawn) Russell, Kevin Johnson, Melanie (Dustin) Roberts, Rick Dalton, Helena (Derek) Visser, Ryan Dalton, Isaiah Johnson; and nieces and nephews who love him dearly, as well as lots of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and Michael Johnson, who we know was on the other side to greet him with the biggest bear hug.

Funeral services

Memorial services will be held Friday, April 5, at 11 a.m. at the Hurricane 6 th Ward Chapel, 677 S. 700 West, Hurricane, Utah.

Ward Chapel, 677 S. 700 West, Hurricane, Utah. The family will be greeting friends and family prior to services at 10 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.