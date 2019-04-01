City slicker banker and the country life collide in Brigham’s Playhouse musical ‘Crazy For You’

Promotional photo for "Crazy For You" showing at Brigham's Playhouse, Washington City, date of photo unspecified | Photo courtesy of Brigham's Playhouse, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — Brigham’s Playhouse, a Southern Utah leader in live theater, is bringing “Crazy For You” to the stage through April 27 at its intimate, indoor theater in Washington City.

A zany rich-boy-meets-hometown-girl romantic comedy, “Crazy For You” tells the story of young New York banker Bobby Child, an aspiring actor who is sent to Deadrock, Nevada, to foreclose on a delightful yet rundown theater, according a press release from Brigham’s Playhouse.

In Deadrock, Bobby falls for spunky Polly Baker, the theater owner’s daughter. But Polly takes an instant dislike to the city slicker, so Bobby vows – through cunning, razzmatazz, and a hilarious case of mistaken identity – to win Polly’s heart and save the theater.

“Crazy For You” is the classic tale of a boy, a girl and a theater in need of salvation.

The musical is based on the book by Ken Ludwig, with lyrics by Ira Gershwin and music by George Gershwin.

Performances are running on Thursdays through Saturdays at 7 p.m. through April 27, with matinee performances at 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Tickets for adults are $23, seniors are $21 and children over 5 and students are $17.

In addition, there is the option of a “Dessert Theatre” ticket. Pay $5 additional when you purchase your ticket and receive your choice of a featured dessert – Polly’s Parfaits for the “Crazy For You” production – sweets and treats, and/or a beverage of your choice.

Box office hours are Tuesday-Friday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can purchase tickets on the Brigham’s Playhouse website or by visiting or calling the box office.

For more information about Brigham’s Playhouse, or the Dessert Theatre ticket, click here or call 435-251-8000.

Brigham’s Playhouse is located at the corner of Telegraph Street and 300 West in Washington.

