‘Art on Main’ gallery stroll returns to St. George in conjunction with Streetfest

Photo of Main Street in St. George, Utah, by photographer Nathan Wotkyns, owner of Wide Angle Photography, circa 2014-15. Wide Angle Photography is among the galleries participating in the 2019 "Art on Main" event. | Photo courtesy of Alisha Burton, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The “Art on Main” gallery stroll is returning to downtown St. George this Friday and will continue to be held every other month through December.

Now a project of Arts to Zion, Art on Main is partnering with St. George Streetfest to hold the event on the same evening, from 5-8 p.m.

In a press release, Bobbi Wan-kier, executive director of Arts to Zion, said her organization is excited for Art on Main to become part of the bigger first Friday event. Likewise, Streetfest director Ed Tracey said he hopes Art on Main will bring awareness to local artists.

Arts to Zion has asked Alicia Lockwood of 6Bit Creative LLC to coordinate the Art on Main events, which is now under the nonprofit umbrella of the Roene B. DiFiore Center for Arts and Education.

“I am excited to be collaborating with St. George Streetfest and having their support,” Lockwood said in the press release. “What they are doing for the arts is fantastic.”

The participating galleries and other venues include the DiFiore Center, St. George Art Museum, Illume Gallery of Fine Art, Authentique Gallery of Art and Design, The Mission Gallery, Art and Soul Gallery & Gift, Wide Angle Gallery, Gallery 35 and Arrowhead Gallery ETC.

Those wanting to experience Art on Main are encouraged to start their exploration at the DiFiore Center or the St. George Art Museum and work their way down the hill toward the Arrowhead Gallery ETC on Tabernacle Street. Gallery strollers can look for Arts to Zion signs outside the participating galleries to guide them along their way.

Like the punch cards of past years, Art on Main participants will be issued a “passport” to get validated at each gallery. It can be turned in at the end for a chance to win a piece of original art by a local artist.

The art walk will be open to guests on the first Friday of alternating months. In addition to this Friday’s event, there will be strolls on June 7, Aug. 2, Oct. 4 and Dec. 6.

The collaboration with St. George Streetfest will also assist Arts to Zion by bringing in performing artists to many of the galleries. The Art on Main event this month will feature performers from Local Vocal Studios at various galleries along the route.

“Art on Main is a way to experience art, culture, and entertainment in one evening,” Lockwood said.

The new Art on Main is joining a recently revamped Streetfest, which returned in March under Tracey’s direction. According to the press release, the first 2019 Streetfest on March 1 had a strong showing, with more than 10,000 people attending to support its renewed focus on the creative community.

Ron Brown, Arts to Zion Board chairman, said he is excited to be working with Streetfest this year.

“We have taken note of the new focus that will be tailored more to people who appreciate the abundant art and culture in the St George area,” Brown said in the press release. “We are thrilled to be able to bring back the Art on Main gallery stroll to highlight the tremendous talent that we have in our community.”

For more information about Art on Main, visit ArtsToZion.org.

