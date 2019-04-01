Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue teams carry an injured hiker out of Snow Canyon State Park, Washington County, Utah, March 28, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, St. George News

ST. GEORGE— In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, March 30-31.

ST. GEORGE — Two recent rescues in popular hiking destinations in Washington County may be the precursor to a potentially busy season for search and rescue teams as temperatures begin to rise.

ST. GEORGE — A 30-year-old driver and her young child were injured in a crash that caused Snow Canyon Parkway to be temporarily closed to eastbound traffic in the area Sunday afternoon.

FEATURE (THE CONVERSATION) — When Britain’s Prince Philip crashed his Land Rover into another vehicle on Jan. 17, 2019, many people were surprised that he was still driving at age 97. Many thought that surely someone – the queen perhaps? – would have persuaded him to give it up, or would have “taken away” the keys.

Older unsafe drivers are a growing problem, thanks to the baby boom generation. In the U.S., 42 million adults 65 and older were licensed to drive in 2016, an increase of 15 million from 20 years ago.

IVINS — You know that face! It’s Beverly Washburn, the renowned child actress you grew up with on television and in the movies.

People might remember Washburn from countless television shows including “The Patty Duke Show” and “Father Knows Best” and famed films such as “Old Yeller,” “The Lone Ranger” and “Here Comes the Groom.”

ST. GEORGE — After two days of meetings and discussion, the Utah State Board of Regents approved tuition increases, with only one university not increasing its tuition or student fees.

