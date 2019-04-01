$13,000 worth of tools, copper wire stolen from electrical substation in St. George

Written by Mikayla Shoup
April 1, 2019

ST. GEORGE — Police say an estimated $13,000 worth of power tools and copper wire stolen from a Dixie Power substation that was broken into over the weekend.

Copper wire is strung about a Dixie Power substation after a break-in, St. George, Utah, April 1, 2019 | Photo by Mikayla Shoup, St. George News

Employees first noticed the missing equipment when they arrived at the substation Monday morning, St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin said.

The substation, Bloomington Substation No. 56, is located on a dirt road across from the Pilot Travel Center at 2841 S. 60 East in St. George. While the substation is currently undergoing construction, it was active at the time of the incident. 

The chain locking a gate restricting entrance to the road was cut, as well as the chain locking the fenced entrance to the substation.

Power tools, copper wire and other miscellaneous construction equipment were taken, and a work trailer within the substation was damaged when the door was forced open.

St. George Police officers and detectives were at the scene Monday morning to investigate, but many details surrounding the incident are still unknown, Atkin said, noting that it’s still under active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the St. George Police Department and reference the incident number for the case, 19P007830.

“If anyone is in that area and sees anything suspicious, or knows anything, we’re always looking for the public’s help,” Atkin said. “The public is always a valuable resource for us.”

