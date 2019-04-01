St. George Police ask for help identifying people who allegedly stole truck with $25k in tools

Written by Mori Kessler
April 1, 2019
A man and woman believed to be involved in stealing a city utility truck are observed on surveillance footage in St. George, Utah, date not specified | Image courtesy of St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man and woman believed to have stolen a St. George city work truck.

A white utility truck is observed on surveillance footage in St. George, Utah, date not specified | Image courtesy of St. George Police Department, St. George News

The vehicle, a white Ford utility truck, contained an estimated $25,000 worth of tools, St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin said Monday in a statement to media.

The Police Department has released pictures taken from surveillance cameras depicting the two people and the stolen truck. The images were posted to Facebook along with a request for help identifying the subjects.

The woman appearing on the security footage has a tattoo of a tree on her right arm stretching from her wrist to her shoulder, Atkin said.

Several photos of the individuals and the truck can be viewed in the photo gallery included in this report.

Anyone with tips regarding this incident can call 435-627-4300. Reference incident No. 19P007742 when calling.

