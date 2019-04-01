Police: Driver running red light results in crash by Costco

The scene of a two-vehicle collision near Costco in St. George, Utah, April 1, 2019 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police say a collision near Costco in St. George Monday evening was the result of a driver running a red light.

At about 6:15 p.m., St. George Police officers responded to the crash at the intersection of 850 North and 3050 East, where they encountered a disabled Buick Park Avenue with a smashed-in front driver’s side.

The Buick was stuck in the middle of the intersection, while the other car, a Chevrolet Impala, remained operable and was pulled off the road.

According to witness statements, the driver of the Buick was making a left turn from 850 North onto 3050 East when the driver of the southbound Chevrolet ran a red light and collided with the Buick, St. George Police officer Joe Deim said.

No injuries were reported, and the driver of the Chevrolet was cited for not stopping at the red light.

The crash scene was cleared by 6:50 p.m.

This report is based on statements from police and may not contain the full scope of findings.

