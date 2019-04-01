‘Live Life Again’; your participation in upcoming 5K can support abused children

Stock photo by Andrew Pinckney, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Come out for a good time, win some cool prizes and support a great cause at the 2nd annual “Live Life Again 5K,” racing to Veterans Park in Cedar City April 13.

Southwest Pain and Spine Center’s CJ Steiner told St. George News that the yearly race is organized by the center with the hope of having a little fun and benefiting some worthy organizations in Southern Utah.

Last year, they had between 130-150 runners come out for the race that benefited the Canyon Creek Women’s Crisis Center.

“It was a good community turnout,” Steiner said. “We had the DJ there, and we gave away a bunch of prizes. It was a good overall event. It was fun.”

All proceeds from this year’s event will be donated directly to the Color Country Chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse. Steiner, a former B.A.C.A. member, said the organization does a lot of good for kids who need support.

B.A.C.A. and their army of volunteers say their mission is to create a safer environment for abused children and exist to empower children not to be afraid of the world they live in.

“There’s a lot of children out there who need someone to look up to, someone to feel safe,” Steiner said. “They give 110 percent of their effort to making those kids feel that way.”

Steiner said the out-and-back Live Life Again 5K is designed for everyone to participate and is not meant to be competitive. DJ Lex will once again be waiting at the finish line with entertainment, and there will be swag bags, T-shirts and many awesome prizes to be given away.

Registration is $10 per runner and can be completed online at the event website. Registration will also be available on race day beginning at 7:30 a.m for $15.

“Come have a fun event in the community and support one of the local nonprofits,” Steiner said.

Event details

What: “Live Life Again 5K.”

When: Saturday, April 13, 8:30 a.m. | Day of race registration and check in starts at 7:30 a.m.

Where: Cedar Canyon Fields – Veterans Park, 407 E. 275 North, Cedar City.

Cost: $10 per runner for advance registration online. $15 on race day.

