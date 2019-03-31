Findlay Subaru to present check to Southwest Wildlife Foundation, host ‘Birds of Prey’ demonstration

Southwest Wildlife Foundation founder Martin Tyner, date not specified | Image courtesy of Findlay Subaru, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Findlay Subaru invites the community to join them for their check presentation event, benefiting and celebrating the Southwest Wildlife Foundation on Friday, April 5 at 11 am at the St. George dealership.

Findlay will be celebrating by donating proceeds from the nationwide Subaru “Share the Love” program, after which there will be a “Birds of Prey” presentation by SWF founder Martin Tyner.

The “Share the Love” program allowed customers the option to donate a portion of their purchase to a selection of charities, or a “hometown charity,” which was designated for 2019 as the SWF.

Findlay Subaru St. George raised over $11,000 this year to help support Tyner’s wildlife rescue and wildlife educational outreach programs. This is the third year that Findlay has donated funds to the SWF as a part of the charity initiative.

With its focus on wildlife and environmental education, the SWF provides the community with approximately 100 programs, reaching over 30,000 people annually.

Contributing to the community has always been a major objective for Findlay Automotive, and they give back in many ways, from partnering with different charities including the SWF to providing the services of their event trailer free of charge to local businesses and an organization.

“Giving back to the community is very important to Findlay Automotive,” a press release for the event stated.

The partnership between Findlay Subaru and the Southwest Wildlife Foundation has been in place for over a year. Findlay Subaru has helped the SWF to raise awareness of its mission and purpose through photo shoots, videos, creating print media campaigns and helping maintain the foundation’s Subaru Forester.

Founded in September 1997, the SWF is a nonprofit public organization that provides wildlife rehabilitation and promotes wildlife education. It is dedicated to wildlife rescue, wildlife and environmental education.

“This dedication to preserving our natural resources is one of the many reasons Findlay Subaru has chosen the SWF as a charity partner,” the release stated.

If you have any questions please feel free to call or text Susan Tyner at 435-590-4790 or email her at styner@qwestoffice.net.

