Dixie College alumnus to discuss decades of research on health effects of radiation exposure

ST. GEORGE — Dixie Junior College alumnus Antone Brooks will share details of his life as a scientist and explain the health risks and impact associated with radiation exposure during Dixie State University’s weekly lecture series, “Dixie Forum: A Window on the World.”

Brooks’ presentation, “Dixie Alumni Relates Lifetime of Research on Radiation Health Effects,” will be held at noon Tuesday in the Dunford Auditorium, located in the Browning Resource Center on the Dixie State campus. Admission is free, and the public is encouraged to attend.

Using his decades of experience serving on the National Council for Radiation Protection and working as the chief scientist for the Department of Energy’s Low Dose Radiation Research Program, Brooks will discuss the risk and impact of radiation from fallout, nuclear accidents, nuclear energy and nuclear medicine.

After graduating from Dixie Junior College in 1958, Brooks went on to receive his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Utah and later completed his doctorate degree at Cornell University.

Determined to understand the health impact of low doses of radiation, Brooks worked as a field and laboratory scientist for several years. He was also a member of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Science Advisory Board and involved with the National Academy of Science team that produced the BEIR VI report on Radon Health Effects. In addition, he has served on numerous national and international review groups and has published more than 200 peer-reviewed articles.

Dixie Forum is a weekly lecture series designed to introduce the St. George and Dixie State communities to diverse ideas and personalities while widening their worldviews via a 50-minute presentation. The next installment of Dixie Forum will feature professor Phillip Garner, who will discuss future implications that may arise from the increasing U.S. debt problem. That forum is scheduled to take place at noon April 9 in the Dunford Auditorium.

Event details

What: Dixie Forum presentation “Dixie Alumni Relates Lifetime of Research on Radiation Health Effects,” by Antone Brooks.

When: Tuesday, April 2, at noon.

Where: Dunford Auditorium, located in the Browning Resource Center on the Dixie State University campus, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.

Cost: Free and open to the public.

