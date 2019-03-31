Traffic alert: Take Highway 91 to avoid 9-mile backup on northbound I-15 near Gorge

Written by Joseph Witham
March 31, 2019
Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A serious crash has led to major slowdown on northbound Interstate 15 near the Virgin River Gorge Sunday evening.

Trooper Tom Callister of the Arizona Department of Public Safety says there is a 9-mile backup just prior to the gorge.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash is blocking the outside lane near Black Rock Rd at milepost 13.

“Travelers can use old Highway 91 as an alternate route,” Callister said.

Highway 91 can be accessed from Exit 8 through Beaver Dam.

St. George News reporter Cody Blowers contributed to this report.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Joseph Witham Joseph Witham is a Utah Valley University graduate with a bachelor's degree in communication. He loves the Utah outdoors scene and is likely to be found camping or hiking in any one of the state's epic landscapes on a given weekend. He is equally passionate about writing and was published in various news media, including The Daily Herald in Utah County, before joining St. George News.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , ,