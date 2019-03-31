Traffic alert: Take Highway 91 to avoid 9-mile backup on northbound I-15 near Gorge

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A serious crash has led to major slowdown on northbound Interstate 15 near the Virgin River Gorge Sunday evening.

Trooper Tom Callister of the Arizona Department of Public Safety says there is a 9-mile backup just prior to the gorge.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash is blocking the outside lane near Black Rock Rd at milepost 13.

“Travelers can use old Highway 91 as an alternate route,” Callister said.

Highway 91 can be accessed from Exit 8 through Beaver Dam.

St. George News reporter Cody Blowers contributed to this report.

