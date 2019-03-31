Driver, young child injured after SUV slams into wall on Snow Canyon Parkway

Written by Cody Blowers
March 31, 2019

ST. GEORGE — A 30-year-old driver and her young child were injured in a crash that caused Snow Canyon Parkway to be temporarily closed to eastbound traffic in the area Sunday afternoon.

Responders from St. George Fire Department arrive at the scene of a crash involving a Ford Excursion slamming into a retaining wall on Snow Canyon Parkway, St. George, Utah, March 31, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

At approximately 2:30 p.m. officers and emergency personnel responded to the single-vehicle crash involving a black Ford Excursion that crashed into a retaining wall just east of 1300 West at the intersection of Snow Canyon Parkway and Sonoran Drive, St. George Police Sgt. Spencer Holmes said.

The driver and her young child who were injured in the crash, Holmes said, and both were transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

Additional officers were called to the scene to direct traffic away from the crash, and the eastbound side of Snow Canyon Parkway in the area of the crash was shut down for approximately 45 minutes as responders tended to the scene.

At the time of the incident, the driver was pulling out into traffic on Snow Canyon Parkway from Sonoran Drive when she lost control of the SUV, Holmes said. The vehicle went across both eastbound lanes before it slammed into a retaining wall, sending concrete blocks flying in all directions. The SUV continued forward approximately 2 feet before it came to rest, where it ended up wedged into the wall and partially blocking the No. 2 eastbound lane.

See video with narration from Holmes at the top of this report.

A Ford Excursion crashes through a retaining wall and comes to rest near the backyard of a residence off of Snow Canyon Parkway, St. George, Utah, March 31, 2019 | Photo by Cassie Parker, St. George News

Bystanders pulled over to help the woman and her child as they attempted to exit the damaged vehicle through the rear of the SUV, Holmes said, explaining that the crash prevented any exit through the front of the vehicle due to damage to both the driver- and passenger-side doors.

The pair was still in the process of climbing out of the SUV when responders arrived.

The impact deployed the airbags in the SUV, which Holmes said is a total loss. The retaining wall also sustained significant damage.

The incident is being turned over to the Washington County Attorney’s Office for further investigation, Holmes said. Any charges related to the cause of the crash are pending.

This report is based on statements from police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. 

